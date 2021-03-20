Letter: Sex education standards help

Gov. Pete Ricketts urged parents to share their views on proposed sex education standards as he urged for them to be scrapped from new health education standards. As a grandparent and former health education teacher, I will.
Contrary to the governor’s statement ("Ricketts: Sex education portion of proposed Nebraska health standards should be scrapped," March 11), the proposed sex education standards do not contain “age-inappropriate content,” nor do they “inject non-scientific, political ideas into curriculum standards.”
Since the mid-1990s nationally recognized, medically accurate sex education curriculum has included these same age-appropriate topics. Many public school districts in Nebraska have taught much of this content. The problem is that since this content has been viewed by some as controversial, the majority of Nebraska school districts have not provided this essential learning to their students.
The argument that these sensitive topics should be “addressed by parents at home” has been used for decades to justify banning sex education in the schools. Teachers recognize the crucial role of parents as their children’s first and most important sex education teacher. However, the vast majority of parents welcome and support the role that trained health teachers play in teaching sex education in partnership with them.
The idea that “political activists” helped to develop the draft standards is an interesting accusation. It appears that the governor is the one who is politicizing this important educational effort. Thank you to the team of educators who wrote the proposed standards and also to the advisory team who shared their expertise in reviewing them.
I urge all Nebraska parents to question the governor’s inaccurate characterization of the draft sex education standards. Please read them for yourself and decide if this is content that you wish you had been taught when you were in school.
Marybell Avery, Lincoln