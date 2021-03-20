Letter: Sex education standards help

Gov. Pete Ricketts urged parents to share their views on proposed sex education standards as he urged for them to be scrapped from new health education standards. As a grandparent and former health education teacher, I will.

Contrary to the governor’s statement ("Ricketts: Sex education portion of proposed Nebraska health standards should be scrapped," March 11), the proposed sex education standards do not contain “age-inappropriate content,” nor do they “inject non-scientific, political ideas into curriculum standards.”

Since the mid-1990s nationally recognized, medically accurate sex education curriculum has included these same age-appropriate topics. Many public school districts in Nebraska have taught much of this content. The problem is that since this content has been viewed by some as controversial, the majority of Nebraska school districts have not provided this essential learning to their students.