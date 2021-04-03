Letter: Sex ed draft is way off base

We cannot believe the draft put forth by the Nebraska Department State of Education. Its sex education guidelines that are way off base.

Our schools and teachers have their hands full teaching the fundamentals and good citizenship.

The recommendations for kindergarten through sixth grade are out of line. Seventh graders defining "vaginal, oral and anal sex and their relationship to STD/HIV transmission"? That's too much.

We are hoping that our leaders send these "proposals" packing.

John and Dianne Sullivan, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0