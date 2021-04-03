 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sex ed draft is way off base
0 comments

Letter: Sex ed draft is way off base

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We cannot believe the draft put forth by the Nebraska Department State of Education. Its sex education guidelines that are way off base.

Our schools and teachers have their hands full teaching the fundamentals and good citizenship.

The recommendations for kindergarten through sixth grade are out of line. Seventh graders defining "vaginal, oral and anal sex and their relationship to STD/HIV transmission"?  That's too much.

We are hoping that our leaders send these "proposals" packing.

John and Dianne Sullivan, Lincoln 

Education logo 2020
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Supporting NU divestment
Letters

Letter: Supporting NU divestment

  • Updated

Friends (Quakers) believe that we must respect the ecological integrity and the sacredness of the natural world, that we all are interdependen…

Letter: NCAA should expand field
Letters

Letter: NCAA should expand field

  • Updated

With the NCAA under fire for the unbalanced treatment of men’s and women’s sports, maybe it’s time they reconsider the number of teams allowed…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News