Letter: Sex abuse report painful
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson discusses the findings of a statewide Catholic church sex abuse investigation on Thursday at a Nebraska Department of Justice office. The investigation identified 258 victims who made credible allegations of sexual abuse against 57 Catholic church officials in the state going back decades.

It is with sadness that I read the article summarizing the findings in the investigation into abuses by clergy in Nebraska ("Nebraska clergy sex abuse report: 258 victims, 57 predators, no prosecutions," Nov. 5).

Especially saddening, is the fact that it took outside legal action by the Attorney General’s office to prompt the Catholic Church to do its own investigation and open findings to the public that had been known internally for some time.

It is beyond sadness to hear that the church has not prosecuted or turned over violators, wrapping themselves in the cloak of statute of limitations. Clearly, the church was more concerned with protecting its image and perpetrators than caring for victims.

I was raised Catholic in Lincoln (Pius X, Class of 1963). I am ashamed for Catholics everywhere to continue to hear of the extent of abuses and coverups by our church.

Cleansing and renewal of faith would require the church to waive such limitations on prosecution and begin the long road back to justice. I pray they find courage to do so and again become the faith that we were once taught to believe in and respect.

Steven M. Lukas, Minneapolis

