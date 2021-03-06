Letter: Setting record straight on letter

I respond to a letter from Kate High ("Pick voters over dark money," Feb. 28).

I became state director of the Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity in March of 2018. Having come from the Legislative Council, I was well aware of the divisiveness that was taking over our political process and the lack of civil discourse in the process.

I want to be clear, the allegations made against Americans for Prosperity are false.

AFP-NE actively engaged in four legislative races and endorsed two other candidates in 2020. While I cannot speak to the campaign tactics used by other organizations, I can assure you that the strategy we enacted was one of positivity, looking towards a better and brighter future for Nebraskans. Our goal is to inform constituents and elevate the voices of candidates with a proven track record of principled policy leadership.

While nasty and misleading campaign materials are used by many organizations and groups that were not mentioned in the letter, that is not my approach or of my organization.