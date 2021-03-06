 Skip to main content
Letter: Setting record straight on letter
Letter: Setting record straight on letter

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

I respond to a letter from Kate High ("Pick voters over dark money," Feb. 28).

I became state director of the Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity in March of 2018. Having come from the Legislative Council, I was well aware of the divisiveness that was taking over our political process and the lack of civil discourse in the process.

I want to be clear, the allegations made against Americans for Prosperity are false.

AFP-NE actively engaged in four legislative races and endorsed two other candidates in 2020. While I cannot speak to the campaign tactics used by other organizations, I can assure you that the strategy we enacted was one of positivity, looking towards a better and brighter future for Nebraskans. Our goal is to inform constituents and elevate the voices of candidates with a proven track record of principled policy leadership.

While nasty and misleading campaign materials are used by many organizations and groups that were not mentioned in the letter, that is not my approach or of my organization.

My staff and I will work with anyone to do good and no one to do harm. We understand that we succeed when we help others succeed and we want Nebraska to be the good life.

We will continue to seek out and support candidates who are principled, show others respect, and support implementing comprehensive tax reform, expanding access to quality and affordable health care, leveling the playing field for Nebraska entrepreneurs and businesses and increasing educational freedom for every child.

Jessica Shelburn, Lincoln

State director, Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity

