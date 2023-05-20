Serving public or serving party?

Government and governing is a collaborative activity, as many things are in complex and less complex societies. Public service is just that — service to the public and not to be clear service to party over country.

Since the beginning of the 118th U.S. Congress earlier this year I have watched with dismay Sen. Deb Fischer, Sen. Pete Ricketts, and Rep. Mike Flood fail to live up to these responsibilities to their constituents. While they have all shown a vacuous arrogance and a penchant for lecturing, I don’t believe they are appreciating their responsibility to their constituents. Many of us are keenly aware of these responsibilities and are in no need of self-aggrandizing lectures by those whose ultimate responsibility is to give us a voice in national government.

It stretches credulity to believe Republican Party activism is anywhere near living up to these responsibilities, much less a priority for Nebraskans.

National Republican electoral challenges and opportunities can and should be addressed in campaigns and campaigning, not in the course of the business of government and governing. I encourage all Nebraskans to contact their duly elected and appointed representatives in national government and remind them of their responsibilities. And consider carefully how well these representatives are living up to their responsibilities when they cast their votes next year.

Christopher Nollett,

Lincoln

Hypocrisy on new gun law

Recently, I learned that Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen ordered flags in Nebraska to be flown at half-staff in honor of law enforcement officers who have died during the execution of their law enforcement duties.

The unbelievable hypocrisy of this command is that just a few weeks ago he and a group of Nebraska lawmakers ceremoniously celebrated the signing into law the “permitless carry law.”

With the passage of this National Republican Party-agenda law, every time a law enforcement officer approaches an individual, there is the possibility that the individual is armed with a deadly weapon. The possibility of a deadly shootout and loss of life of a law enforcement officer has increased tenfold with passage of this extremely dangerous law.

Within the state of Nebraska, what ever happened to the term, “intellectualism”?

Alvin Guenther, Dunbar