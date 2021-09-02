Letter: Service learning makes difference

Everybody wins when college students engage in service learning. College students working with younger youth create a palpable near-peer energy that makes learning engaging and fun. It also stimulates college students’ educational experience.

This summer, a partnership between Nebraska Honors and Beyond School Bells created the Huskers Afterschool and Summer Learning Opportunities (HALO), training 80 college students to engage in hands-on summer activities.

This summer of service, supported by CARES Act funding, provided college students with a modest stipend and important learning experiences to complement their academic courses. In surveys, students indicated their participation taught them crucial skills in communication, organization and collaboration -- just the skills employers find lacking in college students. They also indicated that they learned about topics like inequality and diversity.

Students also had fun. As one, Michael Zavodny, said, “I really enjoyed working with the staff and kids at Clinton -- they were amazing! I hope I gave as much to them as I got from them. Working with underserved populations will always be a passion of mine, so this was a fantastic opportunity to work with that kind of group and really learn and grow from the process.”