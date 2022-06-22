Letter: Sentencing reform key to future

Contrary to what Corrections Director Scott Frakes suggested in his recent letter, ("Prisons editorial missed a key point," June 12) the Journal Star editorial board did not overlook his arguments about the “replacement” of the penitentiary. The board simply understood, in ways that Mr. Frakes never will, that his misplaced lust to build an extremely expensive new prison is irrelevant to the real question, which is concerned with whether Nebraska can reduce its inflated prison population, and the associated costs, through reform of its sentencing laws.

The reality is that over the years the Department of Corrections General Fund annual appropriation ($260 million in fiscal year 2022-23) has ballooned to the point that it is now second among state agencies only to the general fund budget of the Department of Health and Human Services. And it is $20 million more in this fiscal year than it was two years ago. It costs about $40,000 annually to house most inmates, and the corrections budget has grown exponentially as the prison population has exploded. Now Sen. Suzanne Geist wants to throw even more money into the corrections empire.

The taxpayers of Nebraska cannot afford to continue to shovel money down this bottomless pit. Rather than building a new prison that will cost the taxpayers upwards to $300 million, while adding to the cost of housing an ever-increasing prison population, Nebraska should reform its sentencing laws to eliminate the need to build expensive new prisons, as have other conservative states like Texas. And that was the real message of the editorial board.

Marshall Lux, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0