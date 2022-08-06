 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Sending the wrong message

Lincoln Northwest High School, 7.29

The centerpiece of Lincoln Northwest's design is "learning stairs," where students can study, eat lunch or attend a class lecture.

 NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star

What’s going on? I open the July 30 newspaper and see on the front page above the fold, "A fun place to learn," a very high series of steps, called "the learning stairs," a place touted as "the centerpiece" of the new high school.

As a wheelchair user, I ask what LPS wants students to learn: That folks with disabilities should be excluded from public spaces? Or that nobody should want to be around such persons? Or that folks with disabilities can’t learn? Or that professionals in all fields should not get input from users of facilities? Please, LPS and architects and others involved in building design, learn to get it right.

Judith Gibson, Lincoln

