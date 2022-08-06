Letter: Sending the wrong message

What’s going on? I open the July 30 newspaper and see on the front page above the fold, " A fun place to learn ," a very high series of steps, called "the learning stairs," a place touted as "the centerpiece" of the new high school.

As a wheelchair user, I ask what LPS wants students to learn: That folks with disabilities should be excluded from public spaces? Or that nobody should want to be around such persons? Or that folks with disabilities can’t learn? Or that professionals in all fields should not get input from users of facilities? Please, LPS and architects and others involved in building design, learn to get it right.