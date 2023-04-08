Just when you think every incompetent liberal is in Washington, D.C., along comes a group of state senators from Omaha and a few from Lincoln who try to keep up with them.

Sen. Megan Hunt, during one of her belligerent rants, said she was “queer,” not a Christian and has a 12-year-old son who is transgender. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh compared LB574 to Hitler’s genocide.

LB574 is aimed at preventing children 18 and under from making life-changing medical decisions. Many experts agree that children don’t have the brain development until into their mid-20s to understand what transitioning entails.

Not only have Hunt and Cavanaugh wasted our tax dollars for weeks, their language has been downright disgusting and insulting to their colleagues.

Imagine if they spent that time protecting unborn babies. Every unborn baby is just as important as an LGBTQ individual.

As to people who voted for these liberals wasting valuable time, I guess you got what you wanted.

I’ve voted for increased pay for state senators because I believe you tend to get what you pay for. I’m thinking some may be overpaid.

David Kamprath, Lincoln