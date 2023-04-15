A letter that appeared in April 9 Journal Star ("Senators wrong on issue, actions") aimed criticism at Sens. Megan Hunt and Michaela Cavanaugh for the use of filibusters during this session.

I want to acknowledge that these senators used a legal method on the floor to stall bills they felt were inappropriate, mean spirited, non-inclusive and that their constituents did not support.

It was apparent to me that the author of the letter didn't understand there is a significant difference between young persons seeking sound medical advice and treatment during a transgender procedure and LGBTQ population seeking equality.

Both Senators Hunt and Cavanaugh are to be commended for steps they have taken to defeat the bills that treat a segment of our population as though they were without resources to proceed in an educated fashion with the help of physicians and counselors aiding them in their decision. I am proud of both and feel they have the best interests of Nebraska at heart.

Barbara Jo Burns, Lincoln