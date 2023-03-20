With senators choosing priority bills, it is clear to OutNebraska that they are focused on bills that impact a very small percentage of our state. Gay, transgender and two-spirit Nebraskans make up roughly 4% of the overall population. These are the people that state senators are determined to impact through their priority bills (LB277, LB810, LB574, LB575).

These priority bills do not further the common good for the majority of Nebraskans. They target a small percentage of the state, robbing gay and transgender Nebraskans of simple dignity, privacy and health care. Instead of creating a welcoming state for all Nebraskans they focus on making sure that gay and transgender Nebraskans know that they are not welcome.

We need senators to feed hungry children, reform the prison system, restore voting rights for returning citizens and fund public schools while addressing property taxes. Instead they are using their time to harm gay and transgender Nebraskans. If this makes you angry, let your senator know what issues are really important to you and ask them to do their job.

Abbi Swatsworth, OutNebraska, Lincoln