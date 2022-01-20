 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Senators should back voting bills
0 Comments

Letter: Senators should back voting bills

  • 0
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

As a child growing up in Nebraska, my classmates and I visited the Nebraska State Capitol. The building reflects Nebraska's great esteem for democracy. We saw all the sculptures and inscriptions that focus on the importance of democracy. The inscription above the main entrance is about our responsibility as citizens to preserve democracy.

Today, I am dismayed at the threats to our democracy. The former president of the United States continues to spread the lie of election fraud. Based on this lie, many state legislatures are passing laws to make it more difficult to vote and to give partisan state officials the power to change or reject election results.

To stop this anti-democratic threat, it is crucial that we pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

How can our Nebraska senators, elected to represent our values, sit on the sidelines during this time? They need to come forward to support this legislation.

This is not a partisan issue. It is an issue of preserving our democracy.

Barbara Truesdale, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News