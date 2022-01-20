Letter: Senators should back voting bills

As a child growing up in Nebraska, my classmates and I visited the Nebraska State Capitol. The building reflects Nebraska's great esteem for democracy. We saw all the sculptures and inscriptions that focus on the importance of democracy. The inscription above the main entrance is about our responsibility as citizens to preserve democracy.

Today, I am dismayed at the threats to our democracy. The former president of the United States continues to spread the lie of election fraud. Based on this lie, many state legislatures are passing laws to make it more difficult to vote and to give partisan state officials the power to change or reject election results.

To stop this anti-democratic threat, it is crucial that we pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

How can our Nebraska senators, elected to represent our values, sit on the sidelines during this time? They need to come forward to support this legislation.

This is not a partisan issue. It is an issue of preserving our democracy.

Barbara Truesdale, Lincoln

