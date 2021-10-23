Letter: Senators should back MINDS act

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, around 1 billion people worldwide were suffering from some sort of mental health disorder. One person dies every 40 seconds from suicide, and 3 million people dying from the destructive use of alcohol every year.

According to the Borgen Project, a nonprofit organization based in Tacoma, Washington, The Mental Health in International Development and Humanitarian Settings Act, or the MINDS Act, is the first bill to address mental health and the ways in which poverty affects it.

I urge Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse to co-sponsor the MINDS Act. Living in extreme poverty with no access to education, basic resources or access to health care can all increase the likelihood of an individual developing a mental health disorder.

Not only that, but mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety cause global markets to lose $1 trillion annually due to lower economic productivity, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The MINDS Act aims to integrate mental health services into foreign aid programs permanently and to dedicate special resources to children living with hardships.

Trystin Baker, Lincoln

