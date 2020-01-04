Letter, 1/5: Senators must do their job

To our Nebraskans who were voted into office to serve the people, I hope you are visited by the ghosts of Christmases past, present and future. That probably still won't be enough to prove that impeachment by the Senate is the constitutional thing to do. Maybe you ought to reread the oath you took and the Constitution.

This crying about unfair and unjust treatment by the House is hogwash. Who would not let people who could testify to the facts come forward or release documents asked of you? If President Trump were so innocent and pure, why does he have to hide?

If you don't have the courage to impeach, are you ready to babysit? Are you going to continue to let him bash and bully people, which, by the way, even little kids know is wrong.

Are you ready to be ruled by Putin or blown up by North Korea or continue to be laughed at by our allies, who probably won't be our allies for long? Are you so hungry for this man's approval and are your heads so deep in the sand that you can't see what's happening?

If you let him off again and don't hold him accountable this time ... hello dictatorship.

Carol Wythers, Geneva

