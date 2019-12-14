Letter, 12/15: Senators must do job rather than worrying about keeping job

Dear Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse: A serious and consequential duty presumably awaits you with the upcoming impeachment trial.

Nebraskans need you to take this grave decision seriously. You were elected, not only to do our bidding, but also to strive for the truth and seek what is fair and right. It seems we have devolved into a football mentality. That we've come to care only if our team wins, not how we played. I hope our state's representatives have not already chosen that path.

The future of all nations depend on America continuing to strive for democracy, not choosing sides based on greed and pride.

We cannot forget the American people have been purposely manipulated by false narratives coming out of Russia and people who love power and money more than democracy. Much money and ill intent has been focused on making us hate each other and encouraging us to choose sides based on pure emotion and ego.

For those born after 9/11, you need to know: American governance has not always been this way. Both sides understood how hard won our freedoms were and that freedom was meant for all people, regardless of party.

Senators, this isn't about keeping your job; it is about doing your job.

Nancy Brt, Lincoln

