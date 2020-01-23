Letter, 1/24: Senators have questions to answer

In regards to the impeachment trial, I believe our two U.S. senators owe their constituents answers to a few questions related to their inevitable votes to acquit.

First, if the president truly did nothing wrong or impeachable, why not demand that all existing firsthand evidence, both documentary and testimonial, be entered into the record, as such evidence would seemingly only serve to back up that belief? How do they plan to rationalize any past or future statements that their votes will be based "purely on the evidence" while knowing that the most relevant evidence is being withheld, and being complicit in the effort to make sure it never sees the light of day?

And, if their response to that is to argue that it was the House's responsibility to obtain such evidence, how is that in itself not acknowledging that obstruction occurred? As new revelations into this whole scheme continue to unfold, they should keep in mind that a "nothing to see here" attitude is not likely to age well.

Darrin Meyer, Lincoln

