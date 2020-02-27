Letter, 2/28: Senators have dishonored office

To Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer: While growing up, I was taught that if you break it, you own it. Well, you both broke it.

First, you broke the oath you took when you were given the honor of becoming a United States senator.

Then, you broke the oath you took when you became a juror in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, the most corrupt president of all time.

And finally, you have broken the honor of democracy herself. Maybe you can help us understand something: Is there a school that bullies go to to learn their trade? If so, were you both on the cheer squad then, too?

These are sad and dangerous times. If only you had the moral character of Sen. Mitt Romney. "Senator" is a title neither of you deserve to be addressed by again.

Nancy Brt, Lincoln

