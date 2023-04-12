I'm disgusted and appalled at the behavior and priorities of many of those in the Unicameral who purport to be "leaders" in this state.

These self-righteous state senators love to grandstand, name-call and wave the flag for the concepts of choice and freedom. But when it comes to legislative priorities, many of them cherry-pick just where, when and to whom those concepts apply.

If you're uncomfortable having a person in drag read to your child or attending a drag performance with your family, then simply don't go. It's your choice.

If you decide to pay to send your child to a private school, then send them. It's your choice. But don't force me to pay for that in addition to the taxes we're all paying to support free public education.

If I decide — in collaboration with my child, our physician and mental health professionals — that gender therapy is the best choice for my child, we will accept the consequences and outcomes of that choice. But it's our choice.

These ill-informed, sanctimonious and arrogant elected officials need to put their time and energy into issues that matter to all Nebraskans — property taxes, workforce development, water quality, environmental and climate concerns — instead of meddling in the lives of their constituents and "fixing" problems that they themselves have invented.

Gayle Mohlman, Hastings