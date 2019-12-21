Letter, 12/22: Senate trial would be a hoax
View Comments

Letter, 12/22: Senate trial would be a hoax

{{featured_button_text}}

President Trump and the Senate are about to show the American people the greatest hoax in the history of our nation. The Republicans, led by Mitch McConnell, intend to have a trial that is over before it begins, with absolutely no respect for the rule of law or the Constitution. 

They should be ashamed of themselves and the oaths they have taken if they have a trial with no witnesses or paper evidence and McConnell working with and for the president.

This seems to me to be jury tampering. Yet another charge to add to the list. So here we have it, another one of Trump's hoaxes.

Marsha Bowmaster, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News