Letter, 12/22: Senate trial would be a hoax

President Trump and the Senate are about to show the American people the greatest hoax in the history of our nation. The Republicans, led by Mitch McConnell, intend to have a trial that is over before it begins, with absolutely no respect for the rule of law or the Constitution.

They should be ashamed of themselves and the oaths they have taken if they have a trial with no witnesses or paper evidence and McConnell working with and for the president.

This seems to me to be jury tampering. Yet another charge to add to the list. So here we have it, another one of Trump's hoaxes.

Marsha Bowmaster, Lincoln

