Letter: Senate should repeal AUMF

On June 16, the House voted to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq. This joint resolution is now in the hands of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, where it has been debated but not voted on.

The Iraq AUMF permitted the president to use the armed forces as “necessary and appropriate” to defend the U.S. national security. It was meant to protect us from the Saddam Hussein regime. It served its purpose and is no longer relevant.

It is important for the Senate to act on this resolution before our president can use it once again to commit our military to lethal action overseas without any debate from Congress.

Please join me in asking Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer to cosponsor this this resolution. Repealing the Iraq AUMF will reassert Congress’s Article I constitutional duty to determine when and if the U.S. goes to war. The president, however, maintains the authority also given by the Constitution to defend the country if attacked.

Carla Pinneo, Lincoln

