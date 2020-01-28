Letter, 1/29: Senate needs real evidence

A fair impeachment trial includes relevant documents and witnesses, which Chief Justice John Roberts could rule on. We need to call or email our senators often to make it happen.
As a Republican and conservative who wanted Trump to be successful, I would have believed that the impeachment trial is strictly partisan if I had listened only to Fox News. The result will affect our democracy for decades. Let’s protect America’s valuable democracy by having all relevant facts known before the vote.
When we engage with social media, we tend to associate with people who have the same views. As a farmer, businessman and parent, when confronted with lies, I search for more facts. I have listened to a variety of sources across the entire political spectrum.
Trump’s actions are similar to leaders who have risen to dictatorial positions. Trump has a record of putting himself first by verbally assaulting America’s heroes who disagree with him. He is insensitive to America’s allies, and as he did with Ukrainians, uses them for his personal benefit.
This is inconsistent with American values. I have to now admit that Trump has succeeded at being a cult leader. Trump uses repetitive lies, rallies and bully tactics to maintain the cult.
I pray that our senators are not part of Trump’s cult. They can prove they are not by voting to get additional evidence.
James R. Frederick, Lincoln