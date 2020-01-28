Letter, 1/29: Senate must protect older workers

AARP applauds Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry for their Jan. 14 votes in support of the bipartisan Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act. This monumental vote to restore older workers’ rights sends a strong message that age discrimination should be treated as seriously as other forms of workplace discrimination.

POWADA was introduced after a 2009 Supreme Court decision made it far more difficult for older workers to prove claims of illegal bias based on age.

Age discrimination in the workplace, like any other kind of discrimination, is wrong. Older workers should have the same rights as other workers to be treated fairly in the workplace based on their merits, not on negative stereotypes and outdated assumptions.

Now the Senate must act. AARP urges Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse to join with their colleagues to pass POWADA and show older Nebraskan workers that they are working to protect them.

Todd Stubbendieck, Lincoln

State Director, AARP Nebraska

