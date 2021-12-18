Letter: Self-checkout takes a toll

I was Christmas shopping last week (I won’t name the store), and I became really irritated. I noticed twice the number of self-checkout machines as employee-manned checkout lanes. I was ready to pay for my items, but only one lane was open with a cashier, and five people were in front of me.

Every other shopper was lined up to use the self-checkout. I understand it's hard to fill job vacancies, but it seems stores are intentionally deterring shoppers from using the employee checkout lanes by grossly understaffing them and pushing impatient shoppers to check out their own items.

I want people to realize that those machines are a way for companies to eliminate employees and the cost involved by employing them, including providing healthcare. Companies are always looking to increase their profits, but they don’t necessarily pass those profits back by reducing their prices.

I don’t believe any store gives a discount when you use self-checkout. Machines don’t pay taxes! Taxes provide services we all use. Using self-checkout eventually eliminates jobs, possibly forcing people to be on unemployment insurance or receive government assistance.