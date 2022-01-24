Letter: Seeing through the clutter

I'm an old guy (94) in a retirement home. We have a wide range of backgrounds and opinions here, and I don't speak for anyone else, but I find plenty of agreement in surprise that anyone resists vaccination against a viral epidemic.

Makes me reflect on the "wisdom" sometimes assigned to old folks. I conclude that "wisdom," whether from the ancients, from the experts or "from the mouths of babes" is simply plain common sense, undistorted by political, ethnic, religious, economic or other bias and prejudice that gets tossed into public controversy.

The emperor actually has no clothes. COVID is not a hoax. Reliable, tested vaccines are powerful weapons against viral epidemics. A nation that will not defend itself is doomed. Those who attack us are our enemies, whether Trump's mentor Putin, or Trump's Jan. 6 rioters.

Tom deShazo, Lincoln

