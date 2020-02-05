Letter, 2/6: Seeing the light about standard time

I am not in agreement with the Journal Star's stance on adopting Daylight Saving Time year round ("Seriously, is it time to spring forward permanently," Jan. 23).

The proposal to keep Daylight Saving Time all year would keep us in the dark through winter mornings. Try going outside at 7 a.m. in December. Imagine that much light at 8 a.m., because that is what it would look like if we sprang forward the whole year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sure, it would give us an hour more daylight in the evening, but what good with that do us in the winter? I am in favor of keeping things the same because I don't see the hardships some seem to go through with the time change.

Maybe someday I, too, will see the light.

Jeff Wismer, Walton

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0