Letter: Seeing humanity at its best

Not long ago, I got my first COVID shot. I was struck by the brilliance of the organizers, the loving gift of volunteers’ time, the pulling together for the common good by hundreds, and gratitude (I heard, “You are my hero.”).

I was met by hundreds of volunteers, cheerfully directing me every step of the way. In the parking garage, a steady, organized line of cars arriving was met by an equally steady stream of cars that were leaving, expertly led by volunteers.

Not one second of waiting in the garage. When I got into Pinnacle Bank Arena, I was met by clear instructions of what I was to do next. I got my paperwork, found one of many chairs in which to answer a few questions on a form, and then went to get my shot.

I did not stand in a line even one second! I waited my 15 minutes after the shot and walked a short distance to my car.

In the past year, we have experienced confusion, distrust, a feeling of isolation and a sense that we are on our own. Not so at PBA. There you will find competence from the moment you arrive to the moment you leave. These folks know how to get a yeoman’s task completed!

I saw precision, caring, competence and commitment to others. After our past year, this, my friends, is humanity at its best!

Mimi Mann, Lincoln