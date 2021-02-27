 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Seeing humanity at its best
View Comments

Letter: Seeing humanity at its best

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 vaccinations

People enter Pinnacle Bank arena during a COVID-19 vaccination event for those in the Phase 1B priority group on Friday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Not long ago, I got my first COVID shot. I was struck by the brilliance of the organizers, the loving gift of volunteers’ time, the pulling together for the common good by hundreds, and gratitude (I heard, “You are my hero.”).

I was met by hundreds of volunteers, cheerfully directing me every step of the way. In the parking garage, a steady, organized line of cars arriving was met by an equally steady stream of cars that were leaving, expertly led by volunteers.

Not one second of waiting in the garage. When I got into Pinnacle Bank Arena, I was met by clear instructions of what I was to do next. I got my paperwork, found one of many chairs in which to answer a few questions on a form, and then went to get my shot.

I did not stand in a line even one second! I waited my 15 minutes after the shot and walked a short distance to my car.

In the past year, we have experienced confusion, distrust, a feeling of isolation and a sense that we are on our own. Not so at PBA. There you will find competence from the moment you arrive to the moment you leave. These folks know how to get a yeoman’s task completed!

I saw precision, caring, competence and commitment to others. After our past year, this, my friends, is humanity at its best!

Mimi Mann, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote out Trump apologists
Letters

Letter: Vote out Trump apologists

  • Updated

Thank goodness for senators like Ben Sasse and Mitt Romney and representatives like Liz Cheney, who seem to understand the Constitution and th…

Letter: Give women's team its due
Letters

Letter: Give women's team its due

  • Updated

We are long-time Husker fans, especially of women's basketball. Watching on TV recently, we saw our team hang in there, persevere and they bea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News