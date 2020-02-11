Letter, 2/12: Secret ballot serves purpose

I sat there with my mail-in ballot for the school bond election in hand, pondering this twin advancement in democracy and indolence, wondering exactly what happened to the Australian Ballot.

Honestly, I doubt if any members of Gen X, Y, or, for that matter, Z, have any idea what the Australian, or Secret Ballot, is, or why it was considered one of the great safeguards of democracy.

Named after the continent on which it originated, this concept of a ballot printed and distributed by the government and marked in secret, was considered one of the chief protections of voters and their right of choice. No more union bosses, precinct captains, factory managers or family members looking over your shoulder to be sure you voted “correctly;” the secret ballot ensured that how you exercised your civic right and duty was free, fair and your business alone. It eliminated intimidation, blackmail, and vote-buying.

Oh, well! Who wants to pressure people to vote a certain way in an innocuous bond election anyway? Probably no one. But what happens, however, when the political stakes are higher? Some states have now moved to mail-in ballots exclusively for all elections. As Santayana remarked, “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

William F. Austin, Lincoln

