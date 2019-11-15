In Article I, Section 6.1, the Constitution specifically states senators and representatives are “privileged from arrest during their attendance at the session of their respective Houses, and in going to and returning from the same,” unless they commit either “treason, felony, or breach of the peace.”
The Republican representatives, especially their ringleaders Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes, who, with cell phones in the “on” mode, stormed into a congressional deposition occurring in a secure room in the Capitol’s basement, are certainly guilty, not of a felony, but of a “breach of the peace.”
Since many of these same politicians have frequently brandished their own copies of the Constitution (but apparently haven’t read them), they cannot plead ignorance of the crime they deliberately committed in plain sight.
Democratic representatives leading the impeachment inquiry, aware of this act’s seriousness, have wisely not yet pursued it legally since such would be a distraction from the mounting evidence regarding the crimes of bribery and soliciting foreign aid in an election President Trump is now alleged to have committed.
The fact many House Republican caucus members, all duly elected lawmakers, have apparently no qualms about breaking the law to help a scofflaw president should make all Americans of good will and conscience want to exercise their constitutional right, first, by demanding their Republican representatives explain whether they approve of these acts of lawlessness, and, second, if the answer received is in the affirmative, by voting those same representatives out of office as soon as the opportunity arises.
Liam O. Purdon, Lincoln