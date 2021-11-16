 Skip to main content
Letter: Science should come first
billboard promotes shots

A billboard in the Nebraska Panhandle encourages ranchers to get vaccinated. 

 PANHANDLE PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT

Why is Gov. Pete Ricketts against vaccination and mask mandates? As of Nov. 8, according to the New York Times, four Nebraska counties had a vaccination rate 20% and below, 21 are 30% and below, 59 are 40% and below, and 86 are 50% and below. Only 5 counties are above the state vaccination rate of 56% (which is below the national 58%).

Nebraska is lucky its three most populated counties (and cities) are above the average. Nine of the 10 counties with the highest hospitalization rates have a vaccination rate 30% and below, and 17 of 20 highest are 40% and below.

Outside of Nebraska's population centers, it is a Third World country. Science should come before politics.

John Charles Belz, Lincoln

