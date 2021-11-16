Letter: Science should come first

Why is Gov. Pete Ricketts against vaccination and mask mandates? As of Nov. 8, according to the New York Times, four Nebraska counties had a vaccination rate 20% and below, 21 are 30% and below, 59 are 40% and below, and 86 are 50% and below. Only 5 counties are above the state vaccination rate of 56% (which is below the national 58%).
Nebraska is lucky its three most populated counties (and cities) are above the average. Nine of the 10 counties with the highest hospitalization rates have a vaccination rate 30% and below, and 17 of 20 highest are 40% and below.
Outside of Nebraska's population centers, it is a Third World country. Science should come before politics.
John Charles Belz, Lincoln