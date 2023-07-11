The Lancaster county board recently instituted a paid parental leave policy granting employees six weeks paid leave for the birth, adoption or fostering of a child (LJS, June 28).

Rick Vest and Matt Schulte voted against this policy and for sound reasons. Staffing shortages and scheduling issues were concerns brought to the attention of these two board members by department heads, and they listened.

Of course, ultimately the taxpayer will suffer as well from the loss of service.

It's a little hard to believe that the paid parental leave policy adopted earlier by the City Council and mayor won't have the same negative affect on staffing and scheduling at the city level, and again, the managers and taxpayers will suffer for it.

Kudos to you, Rick Vest and Matt Schulte, for having the political will and common sense to vote against this policy. We need more like you.

Jay Edmiston, Lincoln