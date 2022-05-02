 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Schulte a reliable conservative

We are farmers here in Lancaster County, and we are not people who are normally involved in politics, but over these last couple of years it has become so evident that we need change in our local government.

We want to invite you to join us in voting Matt Schulte for County commissioner.

We have known Matt Schulte personally for many years. He has stood up for conservative values and has provided a voice of reason against liberal agendas in Lincoln.

We need Matt Schulte on our County Board now more than ever!

One county issue that has us concerned is the recent approval of the wind farm here in southern Lancaster County. We are troubled as this projects will lower property values, remove land from agricultural production and relegate portions of our community to industrial land.

We have known Matt Schulte for over 30 years, and we can attest that he is a strong conservative man. Matt is pro-life, pro-election security and pro-law enforcement.

We invite you to join us in voting Matt Schulte as our next county commissioner in the May 10 Republican primary.

Rod and Mary Jean Tekolste, Firth

Matt Schulte

Matt Schulte, 2022 Lancaster County Board candidate

 Courtesy photo
