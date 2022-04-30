Letter: Schorr's service benefits county

Commissioner Deb Schorr is an exceptional leader on the Lancaster County Board.

During her 20 years of public service, Deb has acquired an extensive knowledge of county government. Her leadership has been integral across the breadth of county agencies, chairing numerous boards and committees and currently serving as the chair of the county board.

She is a frequent testifier at the Nebraska Legislature regarding the cost to local taxpayers in unfunded mandates and other notable county issues. Deb was the first Lancaster County commissioner to be elected as president of the Nebraska Association of County Officials in its history. In that capacity, she discussed county priorities with our nation’s cabinet leaders.

Deb is a prudent custodian of taxpayers’ dollars. Her thoughtful, sensible approach in assessing county needs always bears in mind the long-term perspective. Deb’s experience and approach most assuredly benefits county citizens and will be critical for Lancaster County's growth. Her commitment to workforce development, broadband access and transportation investment are top priorities for our county.

Lincoln-Lancaster County represents the best in local government with its joint city/county agencies and prominent collaborative projects which affords true savings for taxpayers. It is a hallmark of a growing, vibrant community. But it takes visionary and resolute leaders to achieve this cooperation. Deb is one of those leaders.

As a former county commissioner, I appreciate Deb's leadership, commitment and integrity.

Deb Schorr’s service to Lancaster County has been outstanding and merits our vote on May 10.

Kathy Campbell, Lincoln

