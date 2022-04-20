Letter: Schorr listens and takes action

Deb Schorr has many attributes that have fueled her success as our county commissioner. She has been a big part of the recent growth of Lincoln and Lancaster County. Her peers recognize her experience and leadership qualities by electing her as chair of the county board.

I served on a committee with her recently and found her to be an excellent listener. As we talked, Deb would provide input, but in the end, she would list the succinct points that needed to be addressed.

Listening is a valuable skill for a county commissioner. She listens to business leaders and residents on a long list of topics and then evaluates needs against financial resources available. Deb knows financial responsibility to all residents of Lancaster County is a major component of her job.

Her long list of accomplishments shows her desire to see Lancaster County prosper. She is a multitasker who can see relationships grow tourism which then results in economic development for the entire area. Many years ago, I was on the Mayor’s Community Development Task Force when the Haymarket was first visualized. Our hope then was a vibrant area of Lincoln which we now have. Deb’s contributions in the past and the future partnerships to be created will benefit all of us.

Deb Schorr has the experience, knowledge, understanding and willingness to continue as Lancaster County Commissioner. Please cast your vote on May 10 for Deb Schorr.

Joyce Douglas, Lincoln

