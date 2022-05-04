Letter: Schorr has proven record

As a member of the Lincoln Airport Authority Board, I am endorsing Deb Schorr for reelection to the Lancaster County Board representing District 3, southern Lincoln and Lancaster County.

In my time working with Deb, she has not only been a strong advocate for our airport but has also not shied away from publicly vocalizing the importance of our airport to economic development and tourism for the city and county.

Having worked around public policy for over a decade, I appreciate Deb’s experience and intricate knowledge of the issues our community faces, including infrastructure funding, economic development, state legislation, property taxes, criminal justice reform and the large number of at-risk families.

More so, I applaud her willingness to engage with fellow stakeholders in order to make Lincoln a great place to live, work and play! If you want an elected official with a proven track record of wanting to grow Lincoln and Lancaster County, I would encourage you to vote for Deb Schorr for County Board.

Nicki Behmer, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0