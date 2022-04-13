Letter: Schorr has earned re-election

Deb Schorr is a proven leader for Lancaster County. I worked with Deb Schorr for 15 years and saw firsthand how her leadership and experience helped guide Lancaster County growth and improve services for residents and businesses in Lancaster County.

Unlike other candidates running for office with only a single focus, Deb understands the complexity of the county and the commitment it takes to serve the residents of Lancaster County. All of the needs of the county agencies (sheriff, county attorney, corrections, fire/emergency medical services, roads, health, human service, etc.) compete for tax support from the county. Deb knows all of the county agencies have important work to do for the county and holding the line on spending has been a priority for her.

Deb serves Lancaster County as her full-time job. She works long hours to collaborate with other commissioners and elected officials, the cities of Lincoln, Waverly and Hickman and rural communities, as well as private partners to better serve residents of Lancaster County. A lone voice is only that. Without collaboration with others, no outcomes will be achieved.

When voting May 10: Do you want a proven leader who understands the complexity of county services? Do you want a county commissioner who is decisive and honest and follows through on pre-election promises? Do you want a county commissioner who represents the county with a deep commitment to collaboration and getting the work accomplished? If so, Deb Schorr has earned your vote for Lancaster County commissioner.

Judy Halstead, Lancaster County resident

