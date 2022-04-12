Letter: Schorr getting the job done

Compassion and leadership. Those are the qualities that I look for in a county commissioner. I found them in Deb Schorr. Deb is running for Lancaster County Commissioner in District 3 and has my support.

I have known Deb and her husband, Mark, for more than 20 years. I know she is on the board of directors for Mourning Hope, a grief support organization for children, adults and families. She is also on the board of directors for Cedars Children’s Foundation.

She has worked to increase funding for Lancaster County citizens who have been impacted by the COVID pandemic. She has worked to increase funding for housing, food, and mental health services in Lincoln and Lancaster County using money allocated from the American Recovery Plan Act during the pandemic.

She has demonstrated leadership in support of the Monolith project. This is a project in Hallam that is producing carbon black by an environmentally friendly process from natural gas. It will also provide anhydrous ammonia for local farmers. This project has brought major investment and employment to Lancaster County.

She has worked to increase funding by 40% for the county engineer to repair damaged bridges in the county. Those bridges were damaged in recent flooding. She has also been a strong supporter of increasing broadband access in Lancaster County.

She did all this and was able to reduce the property tax levy for Lancaster County this year. I would ask you to join me in supporting Deb Schorr for County commissioner.

Leslie Spry, Lincoln

