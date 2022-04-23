 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Schorr deserves backing for board

  • 0

I have known Deb Schorr for over 30 years and have seen how much she cares for the people of Lincoln and Lancaster County. She has been an excellent county commissioner for District 3 as well as for the entire county.

She knows how important it is for people to be able to safely get to work, school, the grocery store, the doctor, etc., and therefore has always prioritized good roads and bridges throughout the entire county.

Even though Deb lives in the city she has consistently voted for funding to keep our infrastructure in the county in good condition. Deb can also be found at the Lancaster Event Center, attending events or helping when the stalls were destroyed by high winds before the rodeo last summer. She is not afraid to get her hands dirty helping people.

These issues are important to me and that is why I proudly support Deb Schorr for the county board.

Debby Brehm, Lincoln

Deb Schorr

Lancaster County Commissioner Deb Schorr, representing District 3

 Courtesy photo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Can democracy survive lies?

My parents always told the truth. So did my brother (he better). I did, too. Today, My lawyer and medical doctor tell the truth. My friends te…

Letter: Time to try new leadership

Letter: Time to try new leadership

In "Coningsby or the New Generation," a novel now unread by most, Benjamin Disraeli makes an important point about the general reaction in Eng…

Letter: More gun laws not helping

Letter: More gun laws not helping

How fascinating to read the article April 10 headlined “California eyes gun law changes after shooting." State Sen. Robert Hertzberg says, “Ca…

Letter: Being in court part of job

Letter: Being in court part of job

Joe Nigro misunderstands the duties of an elected public defender. An elected public defender whose salary is paid for by taxpayers needs to l…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News