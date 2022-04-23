Letter: Schorr deserves backing for board

I have known Deb Schorr for over 30 years and have seen how much she cares for the people of Lincoln and Lancaster County. She has been an excellent county commissioner for District 3 as well as for the entire county.

She knows how important it is for people to be able to safely get to work, school, the grocery store, the doctor, etc., and therefore has always prioritized good roads and bridges throughout the entire county.

Even though Deb lives in the city she has consistently voted for funding to keep our infrastructure in the county in good condition. Deb can also be found at the Lancaster Event Center, attending events or helping when the stalls were destroyed by high winds before the rodeo last summer. She is not afraid to get her hands dirty helping people.

These issues are important to me and that is why I proudly support Deb Schorr for the county board.

Debby Brehm, Lincoln

