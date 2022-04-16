Letter: Schorr brings thoughtful approach

Smart, pragmatic, thoughtful. Deb Schorr brings these key leadership attributes in service to Lancaster County.

I cannot think of anyone better to continue to serve on the county board to bring an experienced, conservative record of fiscal responsibility and economic development to the planning, budget and tax policy of Lancaster County. Her focus on building and maintaining roads and bridges throughout the county is exceptional — making sure we invest today to secure the infrastructure we need tomorrow.

I have known Deb for more than 15 years and am always impressed with the perspective she brings to any issue before her. As Lincoln continues to grow and touches more and more of our county, we need strong, experienced leadership to guide our future.

On May 10, I enthusiastically encourage you to join me in voting for Deb Schorr!

Allen Wachter, Lincoln

