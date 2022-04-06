Letter: Schorr brings experience

Experience, enthusiasm, economic development. These are all terms that describe Deb Schorr, the longest-serving Lancaster County Board member. Perspective, participation and partnerships are also terms that help paint a picture of her.

Her experience gives her perspective of the complex task of leading our county. It’s not easy to keep track of thousands of miles of roads, the challenge of running a large event center or dealing with the issues facing a corrections facility. Her enthusiasm means she’s a participant in not only County Board business but in so much of what makes Lincoln and Lancaster County shine.

The list of her participation includes a long list of regular connections with such groups as LIBA and the Convention and Visitors Bureau, as well as her background of involvement at the state level. And economic development comes from the partnerships she’s helped forge in the years she’s served, partnerships such as the Railroad Transportation Safety District, Home Builders Association and the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

If you want broadband in the county, if you want blacktop on your roads, if you want bridges built and repaired then Deb Schorr is your candidate for Lancaster County Board. She has the experience, she’s enthusiastic and she’s delivered on economic development.

Randy Bretz, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0