Letter: Schorr asks the hard questions

Important decisions regarding the future of our local county government will be made on May 10. I ask you to join me in voting for Deb Schorr for County Commissioner.

I’ve known Deb for almost 20 years, since the Lancaster County Ag Society moved the County Fair from the old State Fairgrounds to the “new” location at 84th and Havelock.

The site has gone from hosting the annual summer County Fair, to a year- round facility hosting over 500 events per year. These events entertain and educate Lancaster County residents, but more importantly, they pull in visitors from every state and several other countries. This economic driver adds to our local sales tax and lodging tax revenue. The recent National High School Rodeo is a prime example.

The road hasn’t always been easy, and Deb asks the hard questions, but I know she has the best intentions and feels strongly about the successful future of the Lancaster Event Center.

I’ve seen Deb judging 4-H events, supporting volunteers, and greeting visitors to our many conventions and tradeshows. I’ve also seen her hauling twisted metal and cleaning out horse stalls after a freakish windstorm the day before nearly derailed our well planned set up for the National Rodeo. But thanks to our Ag Society members, community volunteers, and local leaders like Deb; we were ready to go when the first contestants showed up in Lincoln.

Elected officials are often called up to make the big decisions, but sometimes it’s the small things that show their character.

Kendra Ronnau, Hickman

Deb Schorr

Lancaster County Commissioner Deb Schorr, representing District 3

 Courtesy photo
