Letter: Schorr a candidate to vote for

Let's make this brief. Deb Schorr deserves your support for Lancaster County commissioner. Deb has built a store of knowledge and experience in her years on the Lancaster County Board. We should reelect her so that we can continue to reap the benefits of that knowledge and experience. She has been and will continue to be a strong pro-growth, pro-business conservative voice on the county board.

Many are concerned about county bridges. In the last seven years with Deb’s support, funding for the County Engineer’s budget has increased by 40%, and the number of closed bridges has decreased from 24 to 8. She understands that growth and development are keys to keeping the county moving forward.

Too often, we feel that our choice in an election is to vote for the least bad candidate, or to vote against the candidate we don’t like. Deb is someone we can and will enthusiastically vote for. We encourage you to vote for Deb Schorr on May 10 or by early ballot.

Chip and Lisa DeBuse, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0