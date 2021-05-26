Letter: School teachers deserve praise

This is a thank-you letter to all of the Lincoln Public Schools teachers and staff who taught their students in school and at home during a worldwide pandemic this school year.

As the partner of a middle school teacher, I witnessed firsthand the fear and anxiety of being asked by LPS administration and the school board to risk their lives daily to educate the students of Lincoln in physical classrooms. I watched numerous school board meetings where teachers pleaded unsuccessfully with the board to reconsider their decision for the safety of all involved.

Superintendent Steve Joel originally said schools would go full-remote if and when the city COVID dial went into the red. That happened on Nov. 6. LPS then quietly changed the policy amid more outcry from justifiably concerned teachers. Despite the poor handling of this by LPS administrators and the school board, credit the teachers and staff for finding a way to navigate this nightmare.

Here's hoping LPS will find the courage to reward these employees for stepping up strong and working far above what their contracts called for.

Enjoy the summer, teachers. You've earned it.

Mike McCleery, Lincoln

