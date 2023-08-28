Lincoln Public Schools educates about 42,000 students in some 70 schools. This year's LPS operational budget is about $514 million. This equates to just more than $12,000, on average, to educate a public school student, a significant part of which comes from property taxes.

About 15% of Lincoln's student population are in private schools, which equals just more than 7,000 students. Using the roughest of calculations, if these schools closed down tomorrow, they would cost taxpayers some $84 million more in educational costs ($12,000 times 7,000).

It shouldn't surprise anybody that this would overwhelm our public school system, not to mention Lincoln taxpayers. Instead these costs are absorbed by the families who believe that a private education is more beneficial for their child.

And yet, opponents of school choice would deny to families who want to privately educate their children the possibility of defraying those costs through the scholarship opportunities afforded by a $25 million scholarship tax credit program?

This defies common financial sense and conveniently ignores the valuable contribution that private schools have made to our society for decades. For every student who is encouraged and enabled to attend a private school because of a scholarship fund created by tax credits, LPS saves some $12,000. That is a significant benefit to property taxpayers who fund our public education system.

This is a country built on competition. A little competition from private school is healthy for our public school systems. Perhaps instead of trying to repress competition, they should look to rework the product they offer.

William Austin, Lincoln