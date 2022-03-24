Letter: School funding issues linger

In 1996, the Legislature passed a bill limiting spending by schools to $1.05 per hundred dollars of property valuation. They didn't cap growth at 2%. This was the start of a long-tailed Nebraska problem of school spending and high property taxation.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and senators are failing again this year at capping spending growth by local school boards at 2.5%. Of course, though, schools boards and the teachers' association howled about a cap.

Teachers have summers, holidays, weekends and snow days off. They have in-service days without students. They have good benefits and retirement plans.

I farm, and I have no benefits or retirement package. I work holidays, weekends or whenever the work needs to get done. I am happy and feel blessed to be a farmer. I realize and appreciate that I love what I'm doing. Maybe teachers who don't like what they're doing should start farming.

Craig Bolz, Palmyra

