Letter, 1/19: School bond issue key to future

For at least the last 20 years and likely much longer, the business community has considered workforce development as the biggest challenge facing the success of not only our individual businesses but of our local, state and national economies.

Our educational systems including early childhood, K-12, community college, four-year, post-graduate, career-based and on-the-job training, and all play a critical role in shaping the quality of our future workforce.

As owners of local employer Bison Inc., we look to all educational institutions, public and private, to play critical roles in helping develop the workforce of today and tomorrow and applaud those institutions that understand that career and life readiness are important education components.

As products ourselves of the Lincoln Catholic school system and whose children primarily attended parochial schools, I recognize that we are blessed in Lincoln to have access to quality parochial education and a great public school system.

While we chose to send our kids to parochial schools, we strongly support LPS and are willing to pay our fair share to make sure it can continue its critical role in making Lincoln strong.