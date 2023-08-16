Collecting signatures by Support Our Schools Nebraska (before Aug. 30) simply allows Nebraskans to vote on whether to repeal LB753, which diverts public tax dollars to fund private schools through “tuition scholarships.”

Of these schools, 85% indoctrinate students in the teachings of two specific church denominations. According to a Nebraska Examiner article, most state senators voting for LB753 belong to or were lobbied/financed by these religious groups or school-voucher special interest groups.

Importantly, money given to these and all other 501c3 nonprofit charities was already tax-deductible — and will remain so for the other nonprofits (like food banks, veterans organizations, churches, cancer research, homeless/animal shelters. The tax deduction is roughly 7 cents per dollar.

However, LB753’s tax credit is different. It will now let individuals/corporations (usually wealthy) divert their owed taxes to receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit off their taxes — but only if they give their money to private scholarship organizations.

The cost (or depletion) of our Nebraska general fund starts at $25 million, growing to $100 million annually. This gives preferential treatment to private school scholarship donors. This is unfair to other nonprofits and to needed tax revenues.

General fund obligations include help for our public needs like our public schools state aid, veteran homes, disabilities, Medicaid, prisons, roads, state agency expenses (salaries, healthcare, maintenance). If general fund public tax revenues do not meet public service obligations, the options are to cut services or increase our taxes.

Yes, LB753 will take money from Nebraska public schools — and other public services.

Teri Hlava, Lincoln