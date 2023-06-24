I was shocked today to read in the paper Southeast Community College is going to raise the tax levy this year when Lincoln tax valuations have gone up over 23% on average. When you combine the increase in valuations and levy it may be a 40% increase in taxes in one year, which in these inflationary times is very difficult for families. To me this is irresponsible.

I have been in leadership roles in economic development in many areas of the U.S. as a community leader, including Lincoln and Omaha, and this move does not help us build our population base. For instance in Georgia, where we lived, when you are over 65 you pay no school taxes on real estate. They are trying to compete for retirement people! Nebraska already has inheritance taxes, which most states, including Iowa, have eliminated.

I also don't buy SCC's argument that you get part of the increase back in your state credit. This credit was put in to reduce our already very high and noncompetitive tax structure. I believe it was not put in to justify more tax spending!

SCC officials need to understand this is not an acceptable action unless you just like paying more taxes.

John Connor II, Lincoln