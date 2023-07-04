The Southeast Community College Board of Governors is committed to fulfilling its mission to provide a skilled workforce and affordable access to higher education. SCC is directly addressing the skilled workforce gap in Southeast Nebraska by expanding its capacity to produce skilled graduates. This is the time to be investing in community colleges to address the state’s workforce needs.

This year, in collaboration with the Nebraska community colleges, the Legislature passed historic legislation (LB243) which will result in the replacement of general-fund taxing authority with the newly established Community College Future Fund.

This legislation will enhance funding of the colleges while reducing property taxation by replacing tax levy funds with CCFF funds. This is an opportunity to respond to workforce demands while providing tax relief and is an example of a collaborative partnership that addresses the greater good.

The CCFF 2024-25 baseline amount will be based on the levy rate the board sets in 2023 before general-fund taxing authority is eliminated in 2024. To ease the burden to property taxpayers as we transition to the new funding model, this new legislation provides a 100% tax credit for community college property tax paid based on the levy rate set in 2023. Beginning in 2024-25, property taxpayers will no longer see the SCC general fund on their property tax statement.

SCC looks forward to the implementation of the new funding model as it pursues its mission of strengthening economic development and providing access to higher education throughout its service area.

Neal Stenberg, SCC board chair, Lincoln