Letter: Scary look into the future

Democracy is fragile and the United States is no exception. In 1805 ex-Vice President Aaron Burr attempted to create a private army and a separate nation. In 1865 the 11 Southern states attempted to create a separate nation.

In 1933 a Wall Street group approached Marine Gen. Smedley Butler and promised to finance a private army to overthrow the government of Franklin Roosevelt. Butler, the most highly decorated officer of his time, refused and later testified before Congress.

Richard Nixon used a group known as the plumbers to break into Democratic National Headquarters and was forced to resign. In the 1930s, American right-wing fascists called the Silver Shirts and the German Bund attempted to propagate authoritarianism in the U.S.

Democracy provides the tools for its own destruction. Free speech, assembly, and press are all open avenues to good or evil. Methods such as labels, dog whistles, slogans and stereotypes are used to create division, fear, hatred and mistrust.

Adolf Hitler came to power through the democratic process. He destroyed German democracy and became a dictator.

People often rely on passion and emotion rather than logic and reason. Our Constitution created checks and balances and separation of powers to guard against a cult of personality. Any attempt to stop a peaceful transfer of power through the electoral process is a threat to democracy.

Russian President Putin took control of television, radio and the press. As a result, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is publicly supported. Without freedom of the press, American public opinion could be altered.

Donald Trump labeled mainstream media enemies of the people. We must be thankful for the guardrails of our Constitution. If history shows us anything it is that the herd instinct can lead to political catastrophe. We have certainly come close.

Roger L. Green, Scottsbluff

