Letter, 3/18: Saving what we can from virus

It is a strange time for deciders of major events. There is a minuscule line between overreacting and "wait a minute; why are we putting so many people at risk?" recklessness.
My grandmother would say, "Don't go outside without your hat, or you'll catch your death." The kids and I laughed. But that was the reality in the 1930s with a limited understanding of illness.
With today's coronavirus (COVID-19), most of us are unlikely to "catch our death." This leads to complacency and implying overreaction.
However, it is highly likely that we could "spread our death." If I contract the disease and contact 200 people in a week, it is likely possible that someone would "catch their death." This is a sneaky disease unlike other epidemics in our lifetime.
We are way past "containment" of the virus and now entered "mitigation." This is why people get so frustrated and angry.
Using a biblical analogy, imagine a wheat field. We see three locusts. Containment means I grab several jars, trap the insects and let them die. Problem solved.
Mitigation means there are 1,000 locusts. We don't have enough jars to contain so now we must cut down a belt of good crop to limit the damage and protect the remaining for harvest in the fall. This is painful. Next year, we'll plant again and hopefully have a bountiful harvest.
Today, how much of the good field of our lives must we cut out? Nobody knows. This is our first infestation.
Robert Stevenson, Lincoln