Letter, 3/18: Saving what we can from virus

It is a strange time for deciders of major events. There is a minuscule line between overreacting and "wait a minute; why are we putting so many people at risk?" recklessness.

My grandmother would say, "Don't go outside without your hat, or you'll catch your death." The kids and I laughed. But that was the reality in the 1930s with a limited understanding of illness.

With today's coronavirus (COVID-19), most of us are unlikely to "catch our death." This leads to complacency and implying overreaction.

However, it is highly likely that we could "spread our death." If I contract the disease and contact 200 people in a week, it is likely possible that someone would "catch their death." This is a sneaky disease unlike other epidemics in our lifetime.

We are way past "containment" of the virus and now entered "mitigation." This is why people get so frustrated and angry.

Using a biblical analogy, imagine a wheat field. We see three locusts. Containment means I grab several jars, trap the insects and let them die. Problem solved.